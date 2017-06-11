New Transfer Talk header

Rangers complete Daniel Candeias signing

A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Rangers complete the signing of winger Daniel Candeias from Benfica on a two-year deal.
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Rangers have confirmed the signing of winger Daniel Candeias on a two-year deal from Benfica.

The 29-year-old previously worked with Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha at Nacional during the 2011-12 campaign, and now links up with his former manager again at Ibrox.

Candeias began his career at Porto but spent most of his time out on loan at various clubs before joining Nacional, where he scored 13 goals in 85 appearances.

The former Portugal Under-23 international signed for Benfica in 2014 but never made a first-team appearance for the club, being shipped out on loan to the likes of Nurnberg, Granada, Metz and most recently Alanyaspor in Turkey.

Candeias becomes the fourth signing of the summer for Rangers boss Caixinha, who has mostly brought in Portuguese players since his arrival.

This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
