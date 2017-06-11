New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny not ruling out Marseille switch

Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny hints that he would be interested in joining boyhood side Marseille, describing them as a "mythical club".
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 17:53 UK

Laurent Koscielny has admitted that he feels "very good" at Arsenal but would possibly find it tough to say no to boyhood club Marseille if they came calling.

The France international has become a key performer in the heart of the Gunners' backline since joining from Lorient as an unknown in 2010, going on to make close to 300 Premier League appearances in that time.

Marseille, now under the financial backing of an American billionaire, are said to be weighing up an approach for the 31-year-old to lead their Ligue 1 title challenge next term.

Koscielny is refusing to rule out a switch to the Stade Veledrome, telling Telefoot: "I have a contract with Arsenal, I even signed an extension last November until 2020.

"I feel very good over there. I have always said that I was a Marseille fan when I was younger. When a mythical club like Marseille contact you, it is good. But will I sign for them? I have no idea at all."

Teammate Olivier Giroud and Tottenham Hotspur outcast Moussa Sissoko have also been linked with the French club in recent days.

Moussa Sissoko in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 17, 2016
