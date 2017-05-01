New Transfer Talk header

Report: Laurent Koscielny on Manchester City, Marseille radar

Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny is said to be transfer target for Manchester City and Marseille.
Monday, May 1, 2017

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City and Marseille, according to reports.

The 31-year-old has been a mainstay of the Gunners backline since his £10.6m switch from Lorient in 2010, making close to 300 appearances for the club.

However, it is said that he is open to leaving the Emirates Stadium as he is tired of Arsenal's failure to mount consistent challenges for the Premier League title.

According to French TV programme Telefoot, the centre-back is high on the list of Marseille, who are determined to sign high-profile France internationals.

Meanwhile, The Sun believes that Pep Guardiola is eager to bring Koscielny to the Etihad Stadium as he looks to strengthen the Man City defence in the summer.

Koscielny only penned a new Arsenal contract in January this year, which tied him to the club until 2020.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Iheanacho to be used as Aubameyang makeweight?
