The 24-year-old impressed on loan at the iPro Stadium during the 2013-14 season and the Championship club have supposedly identified him as a priority target this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Derby boss Gary Rowett is keen to bring Wisdom back to the East Midlands but has seen his opening offer rejected by the Reds, with an improved bid on the cards.

The report goes on to say that Liverpool will allow Wisdom to end his nine-year association with the club, but are expected to demand around £2m by interested suitors.

Wisdom has spent the past four seasons out on loan, with Derby, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Red Bull Salzburg, and has not made a first-team appearance for Liverpool since a 2-2 draw with Swansea City in September 2013.