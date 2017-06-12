Wales international midfielder Joe Ledley insists that he is open to the idea of moving away from the Premier League following his summer release by Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old was not offered a contract extension at Selhurst Park this summer having fallen out of favour under former Palace boss Sam Allardyce towards the end of last season, appearing in just one matchday squad after February 4.

The Wales international did make 18 Premier League appearances for the Eagles throughout the campaign, but he insists that he is willing to leave the top flight if the right move comes along.

"Clubs have been in contact with my agent. Nothing is confirmed, we will just wait and see," he told BBC Wales.

"I am going to have a great summer with my family and my children and then see the options which I have. I am not sure, we'll have to wait and see what happens, see what is in front of me and make the decision from there.

"[Moving away from the Premier League] doesn't bother me. I have been there three-and-a-half years so maybe a new challenge would be good."

Ledley made 97 appearances for Palace during his time at the club.