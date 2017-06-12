New Transfer Talk header

Joe Ledley willing to drop to Championship following Crystal Palace release

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Wales international midfielder Joe Ledley insists that he is open to the idea of moving away from the Premier League following his summer release by Crystal Palace.
Monday, June 12, 2017

Joe Ledley has revealed that he has not ruled out dropping down into the Championship following his release by Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old was not offered a contract extension at Selhurst Park this summer having fallen out of favour under former Palace boss Sam Allardyce towards the end of last season, appearing in just one matchday squad after February 4.

The Wales international did make 18 Premier League appearances for the Eagles throughout the campaign, but he insists that he is willing to leave the top flight if the right move comes along.

"Clubs have been in contact with my agent. Nothing is confirmed, we will just wait and see," he told BBC Wales.

"I am going to have a great summer with my family and my children and then see the options which I have. I am not sure, we'll have to wait and see what happens, see what is in front of me and make the decision from there.

"[Moving away from the Premier League] doesn't bother me. I have been there three-and-a-half years so maybe a new challenge would be good."

Ledley made 97 appearances for Palace during his time at the club.

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Your Comments
