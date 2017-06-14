Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

David Artell confirms Crewe Alexandra's Wes Brown interest

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell says that he is interested in signing former Manchester United defender Wes Brown this summer. Read more.

Arturo Vidal 'eyeing move to China'

A report claims that Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal will seek a move to the Chinese Super League at the end of the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

Agent: 'Ryan Leonard wants Championship move'

The agent of Southend United midfielder Ryan Leonard admits that his client wants to leave Roots Hall to play in the Championship. Read more.

Davy Klaassen 'on verge of joining Everton'

A report claims that Everton are confident of signing Ajax captain Davy Klaassen before the end of the week. Read more.

Manchester City 'struggling to sell Samir Nasri'

A report claims that Manchester City are struggling to sell France international Samir Nasri, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla. Read more.

Agent: 'Riccardo Orsolini could leave Juventus on loan'

Riccardo Orsolini's agent claims that his client could leave Juventus on loan ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'interested in John Terry'

A report claims that West Bromwich Albion want to sign former Chelsea captain John Terry before the start of the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'

A report claims that Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is 'desperate' to join Italian champions Juventus in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Juventus 'open talks for Douglas Costa'

A report claims that Juventus open talks with Bayern Munich over the signing of Brazilian international Douglas Costa this summer. Read more.

Report: Liverpool eye Porto's Ruben Neves

A report claims that Liverpool want to sign Porto's 20-year-old midfielder Ruben Neves in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Bastian Schweinsteiger coy on future

Bastian Schweinsteiger says that while he is "really happy" with Chicago Fire, the German cannot commit his long-term future to the MLS outfit. Read more.

Report: Huddersfield Town in talks with Derby County's Tom Ince

A report claims that Huddersfield Town open talks with Derby County attacker Tom Ince over a move this summer. Read more.

Report: Sunderland want Sam Johnstone

A report claims that Sunderland want to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as the Black Cats prepare for the departure of Jordan Pickford. Read more.

Leicester City 'launch £17m Harry Maguire bid'

A report claims that Leicester City make a £17m bid for Hull City's in-demand centre-back Harry Maguire. Read more.

Brother: 'Diego Costa has many offers'

Spain international Diego Costa "has many offers" as he prepares to leave Chelsea this summer, says the striker's brother. Read more.

Birmingham City confirm David Stockdale arrival

Birmingham complete the signing of goalkeeper David Stockdale on a free transfer from newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers complete Roderick Miranda signing

Wolverhampton Wanderers complete the signing of defender Roderick Miranda, who joins on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Portuguese side Rio Ave. Read more.

Roma complete signing of Hector Moreno from PSV Eindhoven

Roma complete the signing of Mexico international defender Hector Moreno on a four-year deal from PSV Eindhoven. Read more.

Sunderland youngster Joel Asoro confirms Arsenal interest

Sunderland youngster Joel Asoro confirms that Arsenal have been in contact over a possible move to the Emirates Stadium this summer. Read more.

Sevilla chairman Jose Castro: 'Nolito, Jesus Navas talks are ongoing'

Sevilla chairman Jose Castro reveals that talks over moves for Manchester City attacker Nolito and free agent Jesus Navas are still ongoing. Read more.

Eduardo Berizzo confirms Sevilla interest in Nolito

New Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo says that he would welcome the chance to reunite with Nolito, who is expected to leave Manchester City this summer. Read more.

West Ham United ask Joe Hart to take a £75,000-a-week pay cut?

West Ham United will reportedly require Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart to cut his wage demands by £75,000 if he is to move to the London Stadium this summer. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur want Ricardo Pereira to replace Kyle Walker?

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly make Porto full-back Ricardo Pereira one of their primary transfer targets as they look for possible replacements for Kyle Walker. Read more.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'opens Los Angeles Galaxy talks'

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly enters negotiations with LA Galaxy ahead of a possible move to the MLS. Read more.

Agent: 'AC Milan offer for Alvaro Morata unsatisfactory'

The agent of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata reveals that AC Milan have seen an "unsatisfactory" offer for the Manchester United target rejected. Read more.

Jesus Vallejo confirms Real Madrid return

Jesus Vallejo reveals that he will form part of Real Madrid's first-team squad for the 2017-18 campaign after impressing during a loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt. Read more.

Jose Pekerman urges James Rodriguez to leave Real Madrid

Colombia boss Jose Pekerman tells in-demand attacker James Rodriguez to leave Real Madrid this summer in search of regular football. Read more.

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk desperate for Ben Gibson stay

New Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk says that he will do all he can to keep in-demand centre-back Ben Gibson at the Riverside Stadium this summer. Read more.

Aleksandar Mitrovic: 'Newcastle United future is undecided'

Newcastle United forward Aleksandar Mitrovic admits that he is 'unsure' whether he will leave the Magpies in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham 'unsure' on future

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, who is a reported transfer target for Newcastle and Brighton, says that he is 'unsure' where he will play his club football next season. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain 'preparing world-record Gareth Bale move'

A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain will offer Real Madrid £155m for Wales international Gareth Bale in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Olivier Giroud 'allowed to leave Arsenal'

A report claims that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will allow France striker Olivier Giroud to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer. Read more.

Juventus 'consider Riyad Mahrez swoop'

A report claims that Italian champions Juventus are considering a move for Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Manchester United 'not in for AS Monaco's Fabinho'

A report claims that AS Monaco's Fabinho is not a transfer target for Manchester United this summer, despite a host of speculation surrounding the Brazilian. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann pens Atletico Madrid extension

France attacker Antoine Griezmann extends his contract with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid until the summer of 2022. Read more.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte considers move for Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne?

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte will reportedly move for Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne if Eden Hazard leaves for Real Madrid. Read more.

Arsenal learn asking price for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette?

Lyon reportedly tell Arsenal that it will cost them £60m to sign striker Alexandre Lacazette during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain talks up interest in Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits that he would like to see the Gunners sign both Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette. Read more.

Stoke City keen to sign Hull City defender Josh Tymon?

Stoke City reportedly show an interest in signing Hull City defender Josh Tymon, who is yet to sign a professional deal at the KCOM Stadium. Read more.

Barnsley to sign Southampton defender Jason McCarthy?

Southampton reportedly decide to accept a bid from Barnsley for defender Jason McCarthy. Read more.

Ronald Koeman decides Ross Barkley has no future at Everton?

Everton manager Ronald Koeman reportedly decides that midfielder Ross Barkley has no future at Goodison Park. Read more.

Everton keen on signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling?

Everotn reportedly show an interest in signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, who could be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. Read more.

Hull City show interest in Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas?

New Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky reportedly shows an interest in signing Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Celtic make improved bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes?

Celtic reportedly decide to make an improved bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, with Ryan Christie also being offered on a season-long loan deal. Read more.

Everton closing in on Jordan Pickford signing from Sunderland?

Everton are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to return to Kilmarnock?

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could reportedly return to Kilmarnock on a season-long loan deal next season. Read more.

Leigh Griffiths planning on Celtic stay

Leigh Griffiths says that he intends on remaining at Celtic for the next campaign, despite being linked with a move to the Premier League. Read more.