New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sunderland youngster Joel Asoro confirms Arsenal interest

Joel Asoro in action for Sunderland on August 21, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland youngster Joel Asoro confirms that Arsenal have been in contact over a possible move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 17:57 UK

Sunderland youngster Joel Asoro has confirmed that Arsenal have been in contact over a possible move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The 18-year-old striker has just one Premier League appearance to his name since his arrival in 2015, when he joined the Black Cats despite rumoured interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, since Sunderland's relegation from the top flight last season Arsenal have been linked with a £5m bid for Asoro and teammate Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka, and the former has now confirmed that the Gunners are interested.

"People were a little shocked because I have played very little first-team football," he told reporters.

"I've heard a little bit, but if I think about it too much, it becomes 'what if, what if.' I try not to think about it too much.

"It came as a shock. It is clear clubs contact each other and stuff, but it's my agent in charge of it. I try to focus on my football."

Asoro is currently on international duty with Sweden at the Under-21 European Championships.

Joel Asoro in action for Sunderland on August 21, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal keen on Sunderland youngsters?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joel Asoro, Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sergio Romero of Manchester United with Sam Johnstone of Manchester United prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United on August 14, 2015
Report: Sunderland want Sam Johnstone
 Joel Asoro in action for Sunderland on August 21, 2016
Sunderland youngster Joel Asoro confirms Arsenal interest
 Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Everton closing in on Jordan Pickford signing from Sunderland?
Sunderland continue pursuit of McInnes?Arsenal keen on Sunderland youngsters?Lambert added to Sunderland's wishlist?Pickford: 'I want no distractions at Euros'Sunderland close to German takeover?
Moyes fined £30,000 for 'slap' commentMiddlesbrough, Sunderland keen on Monk?West Brom show interest in Lamine Kone?Defoe: 'I've had medical at Bournemouth'Arsenal turn attention to Pickford?
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 