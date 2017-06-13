Sunderland youngster Joel Asoro confirms that Arsenal have been in contact over a possible move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The 18-year-old striker has just one Premier League appearance to his name since his arrival in 2015, when he joined the Black Cats despite rumoured interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, since Sunderland's relegation from the top flight last season Arsenal have been linked with a £5m bid for Asoro and teammate Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka, and the former has now confirmed that the Gunners are interested.

"People were a little shocked because I have played very little first-team football," he told reporters.

"I've heard a little bit, but if I think about it too much, it becomes 'what if, what if.' I try not to think about it too much.

"It came as a shock. It is clear clubs contact each other and stuff, but it's my agent in charge of it. I try to focus on my football."

Asoro is currently on international duty with Sweden at the Under-21 European Championships.