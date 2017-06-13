New Transfer Talk header

Celtic make improved bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes?

A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Celtic reportedly decide to make an improved bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, with Ryan Christie also being offered on a season-long loan deal.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10:26 UK

Celtic have reportedly increased their efforts to try to sign Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes.

Since the end of the season, the Scottish Premiership champions have been linked with a move for the Republic of Ireland international, who netted nine times in 33 league appearances.

However, they have faced competition from the likes of Cardiff City and Birmingham City, who have both identified Hayes as a top transfer target ahead of the next campaign.

According to The Express, Celtic have lodged an offer of £1.3m, with Ryan Christie also being included on a season-long loan deal.

During the second half of this campaign, Christie scored six goals in 13 outings for the Dons, with five of his strikes coming during the closing weeks.

It has been suggested that a transfer could be completed within the next two days.

expand
 