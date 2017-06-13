New Transfer Talk header

Agent: 'AC Milan offer for Alvaro Morata unsatisfactory'

Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
The agent of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata reveals that AC Milan have seen an "unsatisfactory" offer for the Manchester United target rejected.
The agent of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that AC Milan's attempts to sign the striker have suffered a setback after their bid for the Spain international was rejected.

Milan are expected to make a number of additions to their squad this summer under their new Chinese owners and had been interested in making Morata their headline signing.

However, agent Juanma Lopez has revealed that their offer was below Madrid's asking price, boosting Manchester United's hopes of signing the striker.

"I can confirm there had been regular contact until a few days ago. Quite simply, Real Madrid considered the offer from the Rossoneri unsatisfactory," Lopez told www.calciomercato.com.

Morata, who scored 20 goals across all competitions for Madrid last season, is expected to cost at least £60m this summer.

