Bastian Schweinsteiger coy on future

Bastian Schweinsteiger says that while he is "really happy" with Chicago Fire, the German cannot commit his long-term future to the MLS outfit.

Bastian Schweinsteiger has admitted that while he is "really happy" with Chicago Fire, the former Germany international cannot commit his long-term future to the MLS outfit.

Schweinsteiger left Manchester United halfway through the 2016-17 campaign to join Chicago Fire, and the 32-year-old has impressed in North America since penning a one-year contract.

The experienced midfielder has claimed that "everything fits" at the moment, although he has suggested that he could leave Chicago after just one season.

"I'm really happy here and everything fits. The club is making progress and has helped my family and me a lot," Schweinsteiger told Die Welt.

"The team wants to improve and the training staff are super. The Chicago people are also really nice and I'm having a lot of fun here. I don't know how long I'll play in the MLS, but at least this season!"

Schweinsteiger has scored twice in 12 MLS appearances this season.