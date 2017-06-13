New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'

A Juventus supporter waves their logo during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Fiorentina at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 9, 2013
© Getty Images
A report claims that Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is 'desperate' to join Italian champions Juventus in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 20:49 UK

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is reportedly 'desperate' to join Juventus in this summer's transfer window.

The 27-year-old joined Sevilla from Stoke City in the summer of 2015, and has developed into a key player at the Estadio Ramon, with his performances over the last couple of years believed to have attracted a host of attention.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the Frenchman, but according to El Desmarque, N'Zonzi has told his representatives that he only wants to move to Italian champions Juventus ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

N'Zonzi played in England between 2009 and 2015 for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke respectively, before making the move to Spanish side Sevilla, where he has won the Europa League.

Last season, the midfielder scored twice and provided three assists in 35 La Liga appearances.

Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa celebrates after his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24, 2015
Read Next:
Juventus 'open talks for Douglas Costa'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steven N'Zonzi, Football
Your Comments
More Sevilla News
Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Sevilla chairman Jose Castro: 'Nolito, Jesus Navas talks are ongoing'
 Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Eduardo Berizzo confirms Sevilla interest in Nolito
 A Juventus supporter waves their logo during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Fiorentina at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 9, 2013
Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'
Sevilla confirm Berizzo as new bossSevilla confirm interest in Nolito, NavasSevilla announce Berizzo "agreement"Nolito reiterates desire to leave Man CitySevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?
Man City forward Nolito on Sevilla radar?Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on PerezSevilla keen on Lucas Perez?Argentina, Sevilla reach Sampaoli agreementMan City announce Jesus Navas departure
> Sevilla Homepage
More Juventus News
Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Barcelona 'lining up £88m Marco Verratti bid'
 Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Gianluigi Buffon "99.9% certain" of retirement date
 Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
Agent: 'Riccardo Orsolini could leave Juventus on loan'
N'Zonzi 'desperate to join Juventus'Juventus 'open talks for Douglas Costa'Juventus 'consider Riyad Mahrez swoop'Chiellini: 'Bonucci going nowhere'Verratti 'informs PSG of plans to leave'
Buffon welcomes Szczesny, Donnarumma linksJuventus linked with Steven N'Zonzi, Andres IniestaChelsea learn asking price for Sandro?Agent: 'Verratti open to Juventus move'Chelsea keen on Mahrez, Sandro?
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 