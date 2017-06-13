A report claims that Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is 'desperate' to join Italian champions Juventus in this summer's transfer window.

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is reportedly 'desperate' to join Juventus in this summer's transfer window.

The 27-year-old joined Sevilla from Stoke City in the summer of 2015, and has developed into a key player at the Estadio Ramon, with his performances over the last couple of years believed to have attracted a host of attention.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the Frenchman, but according to El Desmarque, N'Zonzi has told his representatives that he only wants to move to Italian champions Juventus ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

N'Zonzi played in England between 2009 and 2015 for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke respectively, before making the move to Spanish side Sevilla, where he has won the Europa League.

Last season, the midfielder scored twice and provided three assists in 35 La Liga appearances.