Riccardo Orsolini's agent claims that his client could leave Juventus on loan ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The agent of Juventus winger Riccardo Orsolini has claimed that his client could leave the Italian champions on loan ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 20-year-old signed for the Italian giants from Ascoli in the January transfer window, although he remained with the Serie B outfit on loan until the end of the season.

Donato di Campli, who represents Orsolini, has revealed that the youngster will go on Juventus' pre-season tour of the United States, but he could still leave on loan in this summer's window.

"He'll go to the American tour with Juventus," Di Campli told Premium Sport. "That's what we've decided with the directors. Then Juve will decide whether he stays, if not we'll find the best solution for Riccardo."

Italian forward Orsolini was the top scorer at the Under-20 World Cup.