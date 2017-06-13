A report claims that Huddersfield Town open talks with Derby County attacker Tom Ince over a move this summer.

Ince scored 14 times and provided six assists in 45 Championship appearances for Derby last season, and it is understood that the 25-year-old is keen to try his hand in the Premier League once again.

According to The Sun, Huddersfield want to sign Ince on a season-long loan for the 2017-18 campaign, with the view to signing the attacker on a permanent basis if they manage to stay in the Premier League.

The same report claims that David Wagner's team are prepared to pay Derby a loan fee, in addition to covering Ince's £30,000-a-week wages for the entirety of the agreement.

Ince, who started his professional career with Liverpool, scored three times in 18 appearances for England's Under-21 team between 2012 and 2014.