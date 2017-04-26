Derby County announce that Darren Bent and Chris Baird will be offered 12-month contract extensions.

Derby County have announced that Darren Bent and Chris Baird will receive contract extensions.

The pair will be tied down to the club until the summer of 2018 after the Rams triggered 12-month clauses in both of the players' deals.

Baird joined Derby from West Bromwich Albion in 2015 and has gone on to make 51 appearances, including 31 Championship outings this season.

Bent signed for the Rams in the same year following a loan spell at Pride Park, but in his first season after moving from Aston Villa, the forward started just four league games.

In the 2015-16 campaign, the striker netted two league goals and made three assists in 23 appearances, and this season he has managed to find the back of the net 10 times in 36 outings.

Bent has 13 goals in all competitions under his belt, making him the club's second-highest scorer in this campaign, behind Tom Ince who has 14.