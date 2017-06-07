Burton Albion and Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine is said to be on the radar of Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.

Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine has emerged as a transfer target for five other Championship clubs, according to reports.

The 24-year-old Australia international claimed the club's player of the year award following an impressive campaign which saw him score 10 goals in the league.

According to SBS, the five clubs interested in Irvine are Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.

The report also suggests that the player himself is eager to join a bigger second-tier club with the ultimate goal of playing in the Premier League, either via promotion or another move further down the line.

Irvine is currently training with the Socceroos ahead of Thursday night's World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia at the Adelaide Oval.