Report: Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs

A general view of the Pirelli Stadium during the U17 Euro Elite Qualifying Round match between England and Norway at the Pirelli Stadium on March 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Burton Albion and Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine is said to be on the radar of Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 21:50 UK

Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine has emerged as a transfer target for five other Championship clubs, according to reports.

The 24-year-old Australia international claimed the club's player of the year award following an impressive campaign which saw him score 10 goals in the league.

According to SBS, the five clubs interested in Irvine are Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.

The report also suggests that the player himself is eager to join a bigger second-tier club with the ultimate goal of playing in the Premier League, either via promotion or another move further down the line.

Irvine is currently training with the Socceroos ahead of Thursday night's World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia at the Adelaide Oval.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolves withdraw from Weimann deal?
