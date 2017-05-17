New Transfer Talk header

Report: Derby County open to £10m offers for Thomas Ince

Tom Ince for Derby County on February 10, 2015
Derby County manager Gary Rowett is reportedly open to offers in the region of £10m for club top scorer Thomas Ince in the summer.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 21:29 UK

Derby County have expressed a willingness to sell top scorer Thomas Ince this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old was the Rams' leading marksman this term with 15 goals as they finished ninth in the Championship table, 13 points off the playoffs.

According to The Mirror, Derby boss Gary Rowett is bracing himself for interest in Ince and will be holding out for £10m, which would then be reinvested in the squad for a promotion tilt next season.

Ince, who joined the Rams from Hull City in the summer of 2015 following a loan spell, is said to be on the radar of newly-promoted Newcastle United.

Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
