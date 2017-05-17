Derby County manager Gary Rowett is reportedly open to offers in the region of £10m for club top scorer Thomas Ince in the summer.

Derby County have expressed a willingness to sell top scorer Thomas Ince this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old was the Rams' leading marksman this term with 15 goals as they finished ninth in the Championship table, 13 points off the playoffs.

According to The Mirror, Derby boss Gary Rowett is bracing himself for interest in Ince and will be holding out for £10m, which would then be reinvested in the squad for a promotion tilt next season.

Ince, who joined the Rams from Hull City in the summer of 2015 following a loan spell, is said to be on the radar of newly-promoted Newcastle United.