Leicester City have reportedly made a £17m offer for Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old in recent weeks, but according to The Sun, Leicester are the first club to make an official offer.

The report claims that while Maguire would listen to an offer from Spurs, he believes that Leicester would offer the best chance of first-team football as he looks to build on an impressive 2016-17 campaign at the KCOM Stadium.

Maguire joined Hull from Sheffield United in the summer of 2014, and the centre-back scored three times in 36 appearances for the Tigers last term, although he could not prevent the club from being relegated to the Championship.

The defender only has one year left on his current deal at Hull.