Leicester City 'launch £17m Harry Maguire bid'

Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United on February 1, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Leicester City make a £17m bid for Hull City's in-demand centre-back Harry Maguire.
By , European Football Editor
Leicester City have reportedly made a £17m offer for Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old in recent weeks, but according to The Sun, Leicester are the first club to make an official offer.

The report claims that while Maguire would listen to an offer from Spurs, he believes that Leicester would offer the best chance of first-team football as he looks to build on an impressive 2016-17 campaign at the KCOM Stadium.

Maguire joined Hull from Sheffield United in the summer of 2014, and the centre-back scored three times in 36 appearances for the Tigers last term, although he could not prevent the club from being relegated to the Championship.

The defender only has one year left on his current deal at Hull.

Grant Leadbitter and Scott Arfield contest an aerial duel in the Championship match between Burnley and MIddlesbrough at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
 Tomas Kalas of Chelsea in action during the match between Chelsea and Indonesia All-Stars at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on July 25, 2013
Hull City show interest in Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas?
 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri at the FA Cup match against Millwall on February 18, 2017
Nantes chairman Waldemar Kita confirms Claudio Ranieri agreement
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Report: Claudio Ranieri agrees deal to become Nantes manager
