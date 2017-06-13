New Transfer Talk header

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to return to Kilmarnock?

Freddie Woodman warming up for Newcastle on December 28, 2014
Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could reportedly return to Kilmarnock on a season-long loan deal next season.
Kilmarnock have reportedly emerged as a potential destination for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The 20-year-old has just returned to the United Kingdom after playing a starring role for England Under-20s as they won the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Woodman saved a penalty during the second half of the final with Venezuela, and he is expected to attract plenty of interest during the summer transfer window.

However, according to the Daily Record, a return to Kilmarnock is a strong possibility after his stint at Rugby Park this season.

After moving to Scotland in January, Woodman made 15 appearances in all competitions and would likely command a regular starting role should he pen another deal with the top-flight side.

He remains down the pecking order at St James' Park and with Rafael Benitez looking at signing another goalkeeper, he will be loaned out ahead of next season.

