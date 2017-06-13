A report claims that Manchester City are struggling to sell France international Samir Nasri, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla.

The 29-year-old, whose deal at the Etihad will expire in the summer of 2019, spent last season on loan at Sevilla - scoring twice in 23 La Liga appearances as Jorge Sampaoli led the club to a fourth-place finish.

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for the former Arsenal attacker, but it has been claimed that Man City are struggling to shift Nasri due to his "high wage demands".

"Nobody is really looking at him at present. The fee is too high for most and could be cut. Sevilla have an option on him but interest has waned and other clubs are being put off by his high wage demands," The Sun quotes a Man City source as saying.

"Nothing concrete is on the horizon and he is not getting any younger. He turns 30 in a fortnight and is getting to that stage of his career. Samir does not want to come back here as he enjoy his time in Spain last season. It would have to be a top club in England to get him to stay."

Man City are said to value Nasri, who has won two Premier League titles since joining the Citizens, in the region of £16m.