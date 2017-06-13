New Transfer Talk header

Roma complete signing of Hector Moreno from PSV Eindhoven

Hector Moreno of Mexico in action during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Round of 16 match between Netherlands and Mexico at Castelao on June 29, 2014
Roma complete the signing of Mexico international defender Hector Moreno on a four-year deal from PSV Eindhoven.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Roma have completed the signing of Hector Moreno from PSV Eindhoven on a four-year contract.

The 29-year-old defender joins the Serie A runners-up in a deal worth a reported €5m (£4.4m) following a two-year spell in the Netherlands, during which time he won one Eredivisie title.

The Mexico international has put pen to paper on a deal which will keep him in the Italian capital until 2021.

"I am very happy to sign for Roma. This represents an important step up in my career," Moreno told the club's official website.

"I hope I can show my individual qualities and contribute to the overall success of the team."

Roma's sporting director Monchi said added: "Moreno has been a target of mine for a long time, and fortunately now the circumstances are right for him to join us at Roma,"

"This is a central defender with a lot of international experience, and he perfectly fit the profile we were looking for."

Moreno made 78 appearances for PSV over two seasons, scoring 13 goals.

