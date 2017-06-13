New Transfer Talk header

Report: Liverpool eye Porto's Ruben Neves

Porto's midfielder Ruben Neves controls the ball during the Portuguese league football match FC Porto vs Maritimo at the Dragao Stadium in Porto on August 15, 2014
A report claims that Liverpool want to sign Porto's 20-year-old midfielder Ruben Neves in this summer's transfer window.
Porto midfielder Ruben Neves is reportedly a transfer target for Liverpool in this summer's window.

Neves, 20, broke into the Porto first team during the 2014-15 campaign, and he is closing on 100 appearances for the Portuguese outfit in all competitions.

Chelsea and Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for the two-time Portugal international, but according to A Bola, Liverpool lead the race for a player that could cost £30m.

Last summer, Neves, who has been at Porto since the age of eight, is believed to have told his Portuguese club that he would remain for one more season before seeking pastures new.

In October 2015, at the age of 18 years and 221 days, Neves became the youngest player to start as captain in the Champions League - skippering Porto against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the group stage of the competition.

 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Liverpool's move for Roma winger Mohamed Salah back on?
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Philippe Coutinho: 'Barcelona speculation is complicated'
 Nice's French forward Hatem Ben Arfa (R) celebrates with his teammate Nice's Portuguese defender Ricardo Pereira after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Rennes and Nice on October 18, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur want Ricardo Pereira to replace Kyle Walker?
 A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
Andre Silva completes £35m AC Milan move
