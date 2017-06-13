A report claims that Liverpool want to sign Porto's 20-year-old midfielder Ruben Neves in this summer's transfer window.

Porto midfielder Ruben Neves is reportedly a transfer target for Liverpool in this summer's window.

Neves, 20, broke into the Porto first team during the 2014-15 campaign, and he is closing on 100 appearances for the Portuguese outfit in all competitions.

Chelsea and Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for the two-time Portugal international, but according to A Bola, Liverpool lead the race for a player that could cost £30m.

Last summer, Neves, who has been at Porto since the age of eight, is believed to have told his Portuguese club that he would remain for one more season before seeking pastures new.

In October 2015, at the age of 18 years and 221 days, Neves became the youngest player to start as captain in the Champions League - skippering Porto against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the group stage of the competition.