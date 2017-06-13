New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sevilla chairman Jose Castro: 'Nolito, Jesus Navas talks are ongoing'

Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Sevilla chairman Jose Castro reveals that talks over moves for Manchester City attacker Nolito and free agent Jesus Navas are still ongoing.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 17:46 UK

Sevilla chairman Jose Castro has confirmed that the club are still in talks over the possible signings of Nolito and Jesus Navas.

Nolito only joined Manchester City from Celta Vigo last summer, but he has made no secret of his desire to leave the Etihad Stadium when the transfer window reopens having fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

Navas, meanwhile, was released by City at the end of the season and could return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan having spent 13 years at the club before his move to Manchester.

"We continue working on players like Navas and Nolito with the hope that both players will join us. We are exchanging information to try and reach an agreement," Castro told the club's official website.

New Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo also confirmed that he would welcome the arrival of Nolito, who worked with him during his time in charge of Celta.

Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Read Next:
Sevilla boss confirms Nolito interest
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jesus Navas, Jose Castro, Nolito, Pep Guardiola, Eduardo Berizzo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
West Ham United ask Joe Hart to take a £75,000-a-week pay cut?
 Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Sevilla chairman Jose Castro: 'Nolito, Jesus Navas talks are ongoing'
 Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Eduardo Berizzo confirms Sevilla interest in Nolito
Gabriel Jesus: 'Otamendi not to blame'Man City to begin Kyle Walker talks?Man City close to sealing Lozano deal?Palace, West Ham to fight for Iheanacho?Hart: 'Man City won't price me out of move'
Gundogan aims to be fit for pre-seasonReport: West Ham offer Hart Prem lifelineMan City 'withdraw Van Dijk interest'John Stones: "I should have done better"Southgate absolves Hart of any blame
> Manchester City Homepage
More Sevilla News
Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Sevilla chairman Jose Castro: 'Nolito, Jesus Navas talks are ongoing'
 Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Eduardo Berizzo confirms Sevilla interest in Nolito
 Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Berizzo on the touchline at the Europa League match against Manchester United on May 11, 2017
Sevilla confirm Eduardo Berizzo as new head coach
Sevilla confirm interest in Nolito, NavasSevilla announce Berizzo "agreement"Nolito reiterates desire to leave Man CitySevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?Man City forward Nolito on Sevilla radar?
Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on PerezSevilla keen on Lucas Perez?Argentina, Sevilla reach Sampaoli agreementMan City announce Jesus Navas departureEverton miss out on Sandro Ramirez?
> Sevilla Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 