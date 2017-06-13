Sevilla chairman Jose Castro reveals that talks over moves for Manchester City attacker Nolito and free agent Jesus Navas are still ongoing.

Sevilla chairman Jose Castro has confirmed that the club are still in talks over the possible signings of Nolito and Jesus Navas.

Nolito only joined Manchester City from Celta Vigo last summer, but he has made no secret of his desire to leave the Etihad Stadium when the transfer window reopens having fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

Navas, meanwhile, was released by City at the end of the season and could return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan having spent 13 years at the club before his move to Manchester.

"We continue working on players like Navas and Nolito with the hope that both players will join us. We are exchanging information to try and reach an agreement," Castro told the club's official website.

New Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo also confirmed that he would welcome the arrival of Nolito, who worked with him during his time in charge of Celta.