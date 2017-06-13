New Transfer Talk header

Jose Pekerman urges James Rodriguez to leave Real Madrid

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Colombia boss Jose Pekerman tells in-demand attacker James Rodriguez to leave Real Madrid this summer in search of regular football.
Colombia boss Jose Pekerman has told James Rodriguez to leave Real Madrid this summer in search of regular football.

The 25-year-old scored 11 times in all competitions for Los Blancos last term, but he was left out of the squad for the Champions League final against Juventus earlier this month

Manchester United, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with a move for the Colombian international, and last week, the attacker's stepfather Juan Carlos Restrepo urged his son to leave Real Madrid in this transfer window.

Pekerman has become the latest figure to discuss the future of James, with the Colombia boss stating that he finds it "incredible" that the former AS Monaco midfielder is not a regular for his club side.

"It is incredible that a player of James's level doesn't play regularly," Pekerman is quoted as saying by Marca. "His performances, his quality and his numbers have been good. It's difficult to maintain that long-term, though, when you're in a situation which you have to change.

"I don't want to take responsibility for telling him what to do, but he knows what is required to resolve his situation and I have no doubts that the situation will improve one way or another. For the sake of the Colombian national team, it is always good for James to have continuity at club level."

Earlier this month, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez revealed that head coach Zinedine Zidane would decide James's future.

Wales winger Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
