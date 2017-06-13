Report: Sunderland want Sam Johnstone

A report claims that Sunderland want to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as the Black Cats prepare for the departure of Jordan Pickford.

Pickford is said to be on the verge of leaving the Stadium of Light in a £30m deal, with the 23-year-old impressing for relegated Sunderland during the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, once Pickford's departure has been confirmed, the Championship side will move for Johnstone, who has been told that he can leave Old Trafford this summer for £5m.

The 24-year-old has been with Man United since 2009, but he has not made a single first-team appearance for the Red Devils, and spent a period of the 2016-17 campaign on loan with Aston Villa in the second tier.

Johnstone played 21 Championship matches for Villa in the second half of last season.