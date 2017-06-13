New Transfer Talk header

Everton closing in on Jordan Pickford signing from Sunderland?

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Everton are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the summer transfer window.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has reportedly moved closer to signing for Everton during the summer transfer window.

Since the North-East outfit were relegated from the Premier League, Pickford has been linked with numerous clubs, including Everton, but Sunderland are known to have slapped a £30m price-tag on his services.

It had initially been suggested that Everton had baulked at the chance to pay such a fee for the England Under-21 international, but it now appears that negotiations between the two clubs are about to reach a positive conclusion.

According to The Telegraph, terms are close to being reached where Everton would meet Pickford's valuation if a number of clauses are met during his stay on Merseyside.

Should a transfer be completed, Pickford is likely to become Ronald Koeman's first-choice stopper with neither Maarten Stekelenburg or Joel Robles being able to establish themselves between the sticks this season.

Despite Sunderland's demise, Pickford emerged from the campaign with great credit having produced a number of excellent displays during his 29 Premier League outings.

Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier in action during his side's Europa League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Everton take interest in Ruffier?
