Everton are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the summer transfer window.

Since the North-East outfit were relegated from the Premier League, Pickford has been linked with numerous clubs, including Everton, but Sunderland are known to have slapped a £30m price-tag on his services.

It had initially been suggested that Everton had baulked at the chance to pay such a fee for the England Under-21 international, but it now appears that negotiations between the two clubs are about to reach a positive conclusion.

According to The Telegraph, terms are close to being reached where Everton would meet Pickford's valuation if a number of clauses are met during his stay on Merseyside.

Should a transfer be completed, Pickford is likely to become Ronald Koeman's first-choice stopper with neither Maarten Stekelenburg or Joel Robles being able to establish themselves between the sticks this season.

Despite Sunderland's demise, Pickford emerged from the campaign with great credit having produced a number of excellent displays during his 29 Premier League outings.