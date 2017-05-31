Sunderland are reportedly demanding £30m for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is being tracked by Everton and West Ham United.

The 23-year-old's performances in the Premier League this season is believed to have attracted interest from Everton and West Ham United.

Despite suffering relegation to the Championship, the Black Cats feel that they can demand a hefty figure because of Manchester City's rumoured £35m pursuit of Benfica's Ederson, who is the same age as Pickford.

According to The Mirror, Everton have offered £8m for the shot-stopper, but they quickly learned that the North-East outfit want close to £30m.

It is believed that the Merseyside outfit have maintained their interest in Pickford with the hope that Sunderland will lower their asking price.