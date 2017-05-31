New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sunderland raise Jordan Pickford's price tag to £30m?

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland are reportedly demanding £30m for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is being tracked by Everton and West Ham United.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 11:40 UK

Sunderland are reportedly demanding £30m from suitors for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The 23-year-old's performances in the Premier League this season is believed to have attracted interest from Everton and West Ham United.

Despite suffering relegation to the Championship, the Black Cats feel that they can demand a hefty figure because of Manchester City's rumoured £35m pursuit of Benfica's Ederson, who is the same age as Pickford.

According to The Mirror, Everton have offered £8m for the shot-stopper, but they quickly learned that the North-East outfit want close to £30m.

It is believed that the Merseyside outfit have maintained their interest in Pickford with the hope that Sunderland will lower their asking price.

George Honeyman of Sunderland in action during the pre-season friendly between Hartlepool United v Sunderland at Victoria Park on July 23, 2014
Read Next:
Honeyman signs new Sunderland contract
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordan Pickford, Ederson, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Sunderland raise Jordan Pickford's price tag to £30m?
 Potential new Boro manager Alan Pardew in the stands during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Alan Pardew: 'Sunderland great, but not the club for me'
 Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Derek McInnes paying no attention to links with Sunderland job
Honeyman signs new Sunderland contractBradley Lowery "receiving palliative care"Schwarz "interested" in Sunderland jobDefoe 'agrees three-year Bournemouth deal'Leeds to exercise one-year Monk extension
Gray: 'Sunderland a complete mess'Phillips early favourite for Sunderland jobBournemouth hold talks with Defoe?Short: 'Moyes leaves without compensation'David Moyes resigns as Sunderland boss
> Sunderland Homepage
More Everton News
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Sunderland raise Jordan Pickford's price tag to £30m?
 Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
Report: AC Milan's M'Baye Niang a target for Everton
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Chelsea striker Diego Costa would welcome Romelu Lukaku signing
Burnley consider move for Oumar Niasse?Spurs, Everton to battle for Maguire?West Ham 'to meet Barkley wage demands'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonEverton 'to walk away from Valencia deal'
Everton fans - would you prefer Iheanacho or Gray?Rooney: 'Future more or less decided'Everton accept Barkley won't sign new deal?Monaco complete Youri Tielemans signingOsman tips Barkley for Man United move
> Everton Homepage
More West Ham United News
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Sunderland raise Jordan Pickford's price tag to £30m?
 A general shot of West Ham United's London Stadium
Gary Lewin joins West Ham United as Head of Medical Services
 Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 15, 2017
Pablo Zabaleta: 'Manuel Lanzini persuaded me to join West Ham United'
Batshuayi: 'I will go wherever I am sent'West Ham make offer for Iheanacho?West Ham 'to meet Barkley wage demands'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonWest Ham, Newcastle want Dion Pereira?
Everton 'to walk away from Valencia deal'West Ham announce Pablo Zabaleta signingBilic: West Ham after "game-changers"West Ham 'closing in on Zabaleta deal'Report: Chelsea eye Manuel Lanzini
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 