Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Everton.

After securing a return to the Europa League, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is looking to make significant additions to his first-team squad, and it appears that he has returned to Old Trafford to try to complete a transfer.

In January, Everton signed midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from United and according to the Daily Star, they now want to bring in England centre-back Smalling.

He made 29 appearances for United in all competitions this season, but the addition of Benfica's Victor Lindelof is likely to see him made available during the summer window.

It has been suggested that other clubs are keen on the 27-year-old, but the opportunity to play European football leaves Everton as his preferred destination.

Since moving to Old Trafford in 2010, Smalling has made 243 appearances in all competitions.