Everton keen on signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling?

Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Everotn reportedly show an interest in signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, who could be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 11:11 UK

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Everton.

After securing a return to the Europa League, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is looking to make significant additions to his first-team squad, and it appears that he has returned to Old Trafford to try to complete a transfer.

In January, Everton signed midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from United and according to the Daily Star, they now want to bring in England centre-back Smalling.

He made 29 appearances for United in all competitions this season, but the addition of Benfica's Victor Lindelof is likely to see him made available during the summer window.

It has been suggested that other clubs are keen on the 27-year-old, but the opportunity to play European football leaves Everton as his preferred destination.

Since moving to Old Trafford in 2010, Smalling has made 243 appearances in all competitions.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Everton closing in on Pickford signing?
