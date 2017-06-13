A report claims that Everton are confident of signing Ajax captain Davy Klaassen before the end of the week.

At the weekend, it was claimed that Everton were closing on the £20m capture of the Netherlands international, who scored 20 goals and registered 10 assists in 50 appearances for Ajax in all competitions last season.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees are hoping to tie up a deal for the 24-year-old over the next couple of days, which will spark more speculation surrounding the future of unsettled midfielder Ross Barkley.

Klaassen captained Ajax to last season's Europa League final, while he has scored 55 times in 180 appearances for the Dutch giants since making his first-team debut during the 2011-12 campaign.

The midfielder has also found the back of the net on four occasions from 14 Netherlands caps.