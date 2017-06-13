New Transfer Talk header

Juventus 'open talks for Douglas Costa'

Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa celebrates after his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24, 2015
A report claims that Juventus open talks with Bayern Munich over the signing of Brazilian international Douglas Costa this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 20:33 UK

Juventus have reportedly opened talks with Bayern Munich over the signing of Douglas Costa this summer.

Last week, it was claimed that Barcelona and Liverpool wanted to sign the 26-year-old, who started just 14 Bundesliga matches during the 2016-17 campaign after struggling with a number of injuries.

However, according to Goal.com, Italian champions Juve are also interested, with the Champions League finalists opening talks with Bayern ahead of a potential £40m deal in this summer's transfer window.

Costa, who is a 21-time Brazilian international, joined Bayern from Shakhtar in the summer of 2015, and has won two Bundesliga titles since arriving at the Allianz Arena.

Despite finding the back of the net seven times last season, the attacker was overlooked by Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti for a number of big matches, which is said to have led to the winger considering his future.

Lyon's Corentin Tolisso during the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Your Comments
