Report: Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa on Liverpool, Barcelona radar?

Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa (R) and Stuttgart's midfielder Christian Gentner vie for the ball during the German first division football Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart on November 7, 2015, 2015 in Munich,
Liverpool and Barcelona will lock horns over the signing of Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa this summer, according to reports.
Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona and Liverpool, according to reports.

The 26-year-old joined the Bundesliga giants for £21m from Shakhtar Donetsk in July 2015 and quickly established himself as a key player under then-manager Pep Guardiola.

However, the Brazil international has struggled under Carlo Ancelotti and was left out of the starting line-up for both Champions League semi-final ties against Real Madrid in May.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Costa has been transfer listed by Bayern, with both the Reds and the Blaugrana expressing an immediate interest in the player.

Costa, said to be valued at £30m, scored seven goals and registered nine assists from 34 games in all competitions last season.

