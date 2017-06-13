New Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky reportedly shows an interest in signing Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky.

Ahead of Slutsky being appointed as the new head coach at the KCOM Stadium, it was claimed that Blues owner Roman Abramovich had played a role in the switch and it now appears that there could be more links between the two clubs.

According to the London Evening Standard, Slutsky is keen on signing Kalas, who has recently spent time with Middlesbrough and Fulham in the Championship.

At one stage, Kalas had been tipped to make the breakthrough at Stamford Bridge after starring in a 2-0 win over Liverpool on his first Premier League start, but Chelsea's strength in depth in the area has led to the Czech Republic international being deemed out of favour.

The 24-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract, leaving the possibility for Hull to sign him permanently with an offer below his valuation or for Chelsea to loan him out with the guarantee of a future fee.

Kalas made 40 starts in all competitions for Fulham this season, while he has made a total of 81 outings at the second tier of English football.