Wolverhampton Wanderers complete the signing of defender Roderick Miranda, who joins on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Portuguese side Rio Ave.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the signing of Roderick Miranda from Portuguese side Rio Ave for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old central defender has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Molineux, keeping him at the club until 2021.

The move sees the former Portugal Under-20 international reunited with new Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who signed him during his time in charge at Rio Ave.

"This is perhaps one of the best leagues in the world so to be a part of this league is a dream - I want to help Wolves to be as high as possible," Miranda told the club's official website.



Sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: "Roderick's a player that we've seen many times, having had great experience at a top, top level.

"He's very good on the ball and I'm sure he'll be a great addition to Nuno Espírito Santo's squad going forward."

Miranda, who scored four goals in 94 appearances during a four-year spell at Rio Ave, becomes Wolves' second signing of the summer after the arrival of Ryan Bennett on a free transfer.