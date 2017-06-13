New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham 'unsure' on future

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, who is a reported transfer target for Newcastle and Brighton, says that he is 'unsure' where he will play his club football next season.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has admitted that he is 'unsure' where he will play his club football next season.

The 19-year-old scored 26 times for Championship side Bristol City during a loan spell last term, but the forward, as it stands, is heading back to his parent club ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion have both been linked with moves for Abraham, but the teenager has said that his future will remain undecided until after Euro 2017, where he is representing England Under-21s.

"I haven't spoken with Chelsea yet. I am focusing on this tournament so the discussions will happen after," Abraham told reporters.

"I'm not too sure [about my future]. Hopefully it will be in the Premier League. After this season I need to take myself to the next level. That's the type of person I am, I always want to do better. I always want to do more. So going into the new season my aim will be to top this one."

Abraham came through the youth system at Chelsea, and has made two first-team appearances for the Premier League champions.

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
