Newcastle United's Yasin Ben El-Mhanni in demand?

Newcastle United attacker Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is a transfer target for Napoli, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, according to a report. Read more.

West Ham United 'yet to move for Didier Ndong'

Sunderland are reportedly yet to receive an offer from West Ham United for Gabon midfielder Didier Ndong, despite suggestions of interest from the Hammers. Read more.

Wahbi Khazri: 'I want to leave Sunderland'

Versatile attacker Wahbi Khazri reveals that he wants to leave Sunderland in the final week of the transfer window. Read more.

Barcelona 'offered Schalke 04's Leon Goretzka'

Schalke 04 reportedly offer Barcelona the chance to sign German international Leon Goretzka for £27.6m this summer. Read more.

Arsenal's Joel Campbell 'not interested in loan move'

Arsenal attacker Joel Campbell reportedly informs the Gunners that he does not want to leave on another loan deal this summer. Read more.

Stoke City 'nearing deal for Bjorn Engels'

Stoke City reportedly near the capture of Club Brugge centre-back Bjorn Engels, who could cost £8.5m. Read more.

Watford confirm loan signing of Andre Carrillo

Watford confirm that 26-year-old Peru international Andre Carrillo joins the club on a season-long loan from Benfica. Read more.

Juventus 'contact Chelsea over Gary Cahill'

Juventus reportedly approach Chelsea over a move for club captain Gary Cahill as the Italian champions look to replace Leonardo Bonucci. Read more.

Oliver Burke 'heading for West Bromwich Albion medical'

RB Leipzig winger Oliver Burke is en route to West Bromwich Albion to undergo a medical with the Baggies, according to a report. Read more.

David Wagner: 'Huddersfield Town transfer business now wrapped up'

David Wagner declares himself "very happy" with Huddersfield Town's transfer business after bringing in 11 new players this summer. Read more.

Steve Bruce "exploring" possible Robert Snodgrass deal

Steve Bruce is "looking into" the prospect of signing unwanted West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass, and hints that a move could be on the cards for Jack Wilshere. Read more.

Leonardo Ulloa "happy" after extending Leicester City contract

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa is determined to prove himself at the King Power Stadium after surprisingly putting pen to paper on a new contract. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona 'agree £110m Ousmane Dembele deal'

Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly on the brink of finalising a £110m switch to Barcelona after an agreement was finally reached between the clubs. Read more.

Maya Yoshida signs new Southampton deal

Japanese defender Maya Yoshida pens a new three-year contract with Southampton. Read more.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-joins Manchester United

Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-joins Manchester United on a one-year contract after recovering from a serious knee injury. Read more.

Crystal Palace 'eye Michel Vorm swoop'

Crystal Palace could move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm in the final week of the transfer window, according to a report. Read more.

Hull City sign Jon Toral from Arsenal

Championship side Hull City sign Spanish midfielder Jon Toral from Arsenal on a three-year contract. Read more.

Leicester City 'step up Anciet Abel pursuit'

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare reportedly contacts Ludogorets Razgrad midfielder Anicet Abel with the view to signing the Madagascar international this summer. Read more.

Arsene Wenger plays down Shkodran Mustafi reports

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger 'does not expect' an offer to arrive for German centre-back Shkodran Mustafi before the end of the month. Read more.

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho 'to ramp up exit plans'

A report claims that Philippe Coutinho will take Barcelona's advice to talk to the press about how he feels unhappy at Liverpool in an attempt to push through a transfer. Read more.

Stevan Jovetic 'snubs chance to join Brighton & Hove Albion'

Brighton & Hove Albion are the latest Premier League club to have been snubbed by Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Pepe Reina wanted by Paris Saint-Germain

A report claims that Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina is on Paris Saint-Germain's radar, potentially forcing the Italian club to raid Real Sociedad for Geronimo Rulli. Read more.

Huddersfield Town sign Florent Hadergjonaj on loan from Ingolstadt

Switzerland international right-back Florent Hadergjonaj joins Huddersfield Town from FC Ingolstadt 04 on loan, with the option to sign permanently next summer. Read more.

Jonny Evans to seal £30m Manchester City switch next week?

West Bromwich Albion will sell Jonny Evans to Manchester City for £30m and use the money to bring in Kevin Wimmer and Vincent Janssen, a report claims. Read more.

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo still keen on Real Madrid exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid reportedly remains unclear with a week of the transfer window left to run as he is still unhappy in the Spanish capital. Read more.

Leeds United snap up young Dutch striker Jay-Roy Grot

Dutch striker Jay-Roy Grot completes his switch from NEC to Leeds United for a fee believed to be around £1.5m. Read more.

Everton 'rival Newcastle United for midfielder Dennis Praet'

A report claims that Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, previously linked with a switch to Newcastle United, is now also wanted by Everton. Read more.

Watford close to signing Benfica winger Andre Carrillo on loan?

Watford reportedly pencil in a medical for Benfica winger Andre Carrillo, who they hope to sign on a season's loan before the weekend. Read more.

Arsene Wenger: Arsenal's hopes of signing Thomas Lemar are "dead"

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger closes the door on his attempt to lure Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco as the French champions are refusing to sell. Read more.

Arsene Wenger desperate for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to commit

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger predicts a 'big future' for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has yet to sign an extension to the deal that runs out next summer. Read more.

Arsene Wenger not ruling out new deal for forward Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggests that Alexis Sanchez, who is due to return to action this weekend, could still commit his long-term future to the club. Read more.

Report: Barcelona turn attention to Chelsea forward Willian

A report claims that Chelsea forward Willian is now the man Barcelona want as they have given up hope of landing Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp: 'Champions League qualification a huge transfer boost'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that playing in the Champions League is a "big influence" when it comes to persuading players to join the club. Read more.