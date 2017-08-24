Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly on the brink of finalising a £110m switch to Barcelona after an agreement was finally reached between the clubs.

Barcelona will reportedly announce the signing of Ousmane Dembele in the next 24 hours after reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

The young French forward is seen as an ideal replacement for Neymar, who recently departed Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in a £198m deal.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke recently warned Barca off making any fresh bids unless their valuation, thought to be around £140m, was met in full.

According to BeIN Sports AR, however, the Catalans have managed to persuade BVB to offload their prized asset for a fee of £110m, two weeks on from the 20-year-old being fined by the club for going AWOL.

Barcelona are still thought to be keen to land Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, reportedly telling the Brazilian playmaker to push through his Anfield exit before next week's deadline.