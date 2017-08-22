New Transfer Talk header

Borussia Dortmund: 'We will not negotiate Ousmane Dembele price'

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Borussia Dortmund insist that they will not negotiate with Barcelona over a price for wantaway forward Ousmane Dembele.
By , Reporter
Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Borussia Dortmund have stressed that they will not be entering negotiations with Barcelona over a price for wantaway forward Ousmane Dembele.

The Bundesliga giants suspended the 20-year-old indefinitely in August when he boycotted training in protest after an initial bid from Barca was rejected.

Reports suggest that the Blaugrana have had an improved £119m offer turned down, Dortmund supposedly holding out for a bid closer to £140m.

"We are prepared to sell him and what we want is on the table," Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

"When it's not met, Dembele will stay with us. We will not negotiate."

Barca are seeking a marquee signing in attack to fill the boots of Neymar, who left for Paris Saint-Germain this summer for a record £200m.

Dembele, who has spent just one season at Dortmund following his move from Rennes, is contracted to the club until 2021.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Your Comments
