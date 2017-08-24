A report claims that Philippe Coutinho will take Barcelona's advice to talk to the press about how he feels unhappy at Liverpool in an attempt to push through a transfer.

Barcelona have reportedly informed Philippe Coutinho to make his discontent at Liverpool public in one final attempt to push through a transfer.

The Catalan club have so far been unsuccessful in their task of prising the Brazilian playmaker away from Anfield, seeing three separate offers knocked back.

Despite handing in a transfer request earlier this month, Liverpool have remained firm and insist that Coutinho will not be allowed to leave no matter how much money is offered.

According to Yahoo! Sport, however, Barca believe that the Reds' stance could change if their top target airs his displeasure, potentially forcing the owners' hands.

It is claimed that Coutinho, who played a direct part in 20 Premier League goals last season, is preparing to talk to the press regarding how he feels let down by Jurgen Klopp's handling of the situation.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "Coutinho is willing to say that Liverpool is making his life miserable and that he wants to leave.

"He has been very patient, but at the end of the day it is his option as a player to leave the club – and he wants to do exactly that."

Barcelona are expected to table a final £138m bid for the 25-year-old once he makes his public statement.