New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsene Wenger plays down Shkodran Mustafi reports

Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger 'does not expect' an offer to arrive for German centre-back Shkodran Mustafi before the end of the month.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said that he 'does not expect' an offer to arrive for German centre-back Shkodran Mustafi before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Inter Milan have been linked with a loan move for the 25-year-old, who only joined Arsenal from Valencia last summer.

Wenger, however, has played down suggestions that the centre-back could be heading for the Emirates exit.

"No I do not expect (any offers for Mustafi)," Wenger told reporters. "It is difficult for me to speak about any individual cases because we are now in the final seven days of the transfer market and it is always very difficult to predict what will happen there.

"And you have to make quick and sharp decisions and you cannot plan that and come out in a press conference with how you will respond to any solicitation."

Mustafi scored twice in 37 appearances for Arsenal during the 2016-17 campaign.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger not ruling out Alexis Sanchez deal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Shkodran Mustafi, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to hold talks over Arsenal future
 Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp: 'Cohen Bramall will be a big success for Birmingham City'
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'unlikely to sign new Arsenal contract'
Hull City sign Jon Toral from ArsenalWenger plays down Mustafi reportsArsene Wenger: Thomas Lemar deal "is dead"Arsene Wenger desperate for Ox to commitWenger not ruling out Alexis Sanchez deal
United host Burton in EFL CupVideo: Santi Cazorla provides injury updateArsenal, Liverpool consider Vazquez move?Lucas Perez closer to Deportivo return?Inter make loan bid for Mustafi?
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
 