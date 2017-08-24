Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger 'does not expect' an offer to arrive for German centre-back Shkodran Mustafi before the end of the month.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said that he 'does not expect' an offer to arrive for German centre-back Shkodran Mustafi before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Inter Milan have been linked with a loan move for the 25-year-old, who only joined Arsenal from Valencia last summer.

Wenger, however, has played down suggestions that the centre-back could be heading for the Emirates exit.

"No I do not expect (any offers for Mustafi)," Wenger told reporters. "It is difficult for me to speak about any individual cases because we are now in the final seven days of the transfer market and it is always very difficult to predict what will happen there.

"And you have to make quick and sharp decisions and you cannot plan that and come out in a press conference with how you will respond to any solicitation."

Mustafi scored twice in 37 appearances for Arsenal during the 2016-17 campaign.