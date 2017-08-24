New Transfer Talk header

Report: Pepe Reina wanted by Paris Saint-Germain

Napoli's Pepe Reina in the Serie A match against Roma on March 4, 2017
A report claims that Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina is on Paris Saint-Germain's radar, potentially forcing the Italian club to raid Real Sociedad for Geronimo Rulli.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 12:32 UK

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly set their sights on Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina to provide some competition between the posts.

The 34-year-old, also touted to reunite with former boss Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United this summer, is said to be available for just short of £7m.

According to AS, PSG are willing to hand the Spain international a two-year deal with the option of a third, while also offering him wages of £4m a year.

Reina, under contract with Napoli until 2018, was used in both legs of the Italian club's Champions League playoff win over Nice, while also playing the full 90 minutes against Verona in Serie A last weekend.

Should he depart, the Partenopei are expected turn to Real Sociedad stopper Geronimo Rulli.

