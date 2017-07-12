New Transfer Talk header

Adnan Januzaj joins Real Sociedad from Manchester United on five-year deal

Belgium's forward Adnan Januzaj gives his first press conference with the national team on May 19, 2014
Manchester United announce that Adnan Januzaj has joined Real Sociedad on a five-year contract in a deal believed to be worth around £9m.
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 21:50 UK

Adnan Januzaj has joined Real Sociedad from Manchester United on a five-year contract in a deal believed to be worth around £9m.

The Belgium winger, thought to have been surplus to Jose Mourinho's requirements at Old Trafford, was not included in the Red Devils squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Januzaj made 27 appearances during his debut season under David Moyes in 2013-14, but has since been sent out on loan by Louis van Gaal and Mourinho.

He linked up once again with Moyes at Sunderland last season, joining on a season-long loan, but did not manage to score in 25 appearances as they were relegated from the Premier League.

A statement on the United website read: "Adnan Januzaj has completed a transfer to Real Sociedad. Everybody at Manchester United wishes Adnan well for the next chapter of his career."

Sociedad finished sixth in La Liga last season and will compete in the Europa League group stage in 2017-18.

Adnan Januzaj in action for Manchester United on October 20, 2014
