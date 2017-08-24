New Transfer Talk header

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Supercopa de Espana first-leg match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on August 13, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid reportedly remains unclear with a week of the transfer window left to run as he is still unhappy in the Spanish capital.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 12:27 UK

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is still hopeful of leaving the club before the transfer window closes next week, according to a report.

The Portugal international stunned Los Blancos chiefs earlier this summer when allegedly informing them that he wants out of the Bernabeu this summer.

Ronaldo was said to have grown upset by the way he was treated by Spanish authorities, having been accused of tax fraud totalling almost £13m.

Matters have since cooled off the pitch, but Spanish newspaper El Pais reports that the 32-year-old's future in the capital remains unclear as he has been made angry by his five-game extended ban for shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "For now, he's just concentrating on playing. He is angry about the five-game ban, but he is working just as hard with the team.

"However, we cannot guarantee whether he will stay or leave. We'll see what happens between now and August 31."

Ronaldo is still strongly attached to Premier League side Manchester United and would reportedly welcome a bid from his former club, where he spent six successful seasons before joining Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo sees red during the Supercopa de Espana first-leg match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on August 13, 2017
Ronaldo fails in final ban appeal
