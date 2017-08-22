General view of Bernabeu

Cristiano Ronaldo fails in final appeal to have five-match ban overturned

Cristiano Ronaldo's final appeal against his five-match ban for pushing the referee in Real Madrid's Supercopa de Espana first-leg win over Barcelona ends in failure.
Cristiano Ronaldo has failed in his bid to appeal his five-match ban for pushing a referee after being sent off for two bookings in the Supercopa de Espana.

The Portugal captain was handed a one-match ban for the 10th red card of his career in the 3-1 first-leg victory against Barcelona, and a further four-game suspension for shoving Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in protest.

After last week seeing his ban upheld by the Spanish Football Federation, Real Madrid and Ronaldo took their case to Spain's administrative sports court (TAD).

However, the court released a statement on Tuesday which read: "TAD has rejected the appeal presented by Real Madrid against the five-match ban."

Following the ruling, Ronaldo posted an image on Instagram captioned: "From injustice to injustice, they will never bring me down."

Ronaldo has already served two games of his ban - last week's second leg, which Real won 2-0, and Sunday's 3-0 La Liga win against Deportivo La Coruna.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
