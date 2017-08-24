Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-joins Manchester United on a one-year contract after recovering from a serious knee injury.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2016-17 campaign, but he missed the final stages of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

The 20-time English champions initially opted against renewing the striker's contract for a further 12 months, although the Swede stayed at the club to continue his rehabilitation.

Speculation that Ibrahimovic could re-join Man United has gathered pace in recent says, and the club have now announced that the forward has signed a fresh 12-month contract after overcoming the serious knee problem.

Man United boss Jose Mourinho said in a statement: "We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us.

"After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."

Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic added: "I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready.

"I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."

Ibrahimovic will wear the number 10 shirt for Man United, who have opened their new Premier League season with back-to-back wins over West Ham United and Swansea City.