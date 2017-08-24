New Transfer Talk header

Steve Bruce "exploring" possible Robert Snodgrass deal

West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Steve Bruce is "looking into" the prospect of signing unwanted West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass, and hints that a move could be on the cards for Jack Wilshere.
Thursday, August 24, 2017

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has admitted that he is interested in signing Robert Snodgrass from West Ham United, while also refusing to rule out a move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Snodgrass is widely expected to leave the London Stadium prior to next week's transfer deadline after reportedly being told by boss Slaven Bilic that he is surplus to requirements.

Bruce is hopeful of securing deals for both the Scotland international and Wilshere, who is likely to be out of the Villans' price range if they were to sign him permanently, in the remaining seven days of the summer window.

"Snoddy is somebody I've known for a long time – I bought him for Hull – so that's something we're looking into and exploring," he told talkSPORT. "The Jack Wilshere one – hey, who wouldn't want Jack Wilshere? But I don't know whether we're capable of landing him and let's not forget he's only 25. People have said that I've got millions and million to spend, where it's been the complete opposite.

"With financial fair play, unfortunately we haven't got millions and millions to spend so I've got to be a little bit prudent, see what we can do and try and balance the books. In that respect it's been a very difficult summer, but an enjoyable one. I think the vast majority of supporters understand that.

"If they think I'm going to breeze in just before last Christmas and turn it around within six months, that ain't gonna happen. But thankfully we're starting to have the makings of a very decent squad, so I'm very confident of where we sit at the minute and very confident we'll make a fist of it."

Bruce managed to get his side's league campaign back on track last time out with a 4-2 win over Norwich City, following a run of a draw and two defeats to kick off the season.


