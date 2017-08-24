Schalke 04 reportedly offer Barcelona the chance to sign German international Leon Goretzka for £27.6m this summer.

Goretzka, who has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich, will be out of contract at Schalke next summer.

It is understood that the Bundesliga outfit are wary of losing the 22-year-old on a free transfer at the end of this season, and as a result, Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign him this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Goretzka, who has scored three times in nine international games for Germany, managed seven goals in 39 appearances for Schalke last season.

Barcelona are also said to be on the verge of announcing the capture of France attacker Ousmane Dembele after reportedly agreeing a £110m deal with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of the 20-year-old.