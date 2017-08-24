New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona 'offered Schalke 04's Leon Goretzka'

Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka (L) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs FC Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on November 21, 2015
Schalke 04 reportedly offer Barcelona the chance to sign German international Leon Goretzka for £27.6m this summer.
Goretzka, who has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich, will be out of contract at Schalke next summer.

It is understood that the Bundesliga outfit are wary of losing the 22-year-old on a free transfer at the end of this season, and as a result, Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign him this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Goretzka, who has scored three times in nine international games for Germany, managed seven goals in 39 appearances for Schalke last season.

Barcelona are also said to be on the verge of announcing the capture of France attacker Ousmane Dembele after reportedly agreeing a £110m deal with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of the 20-year-old.

A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 1, 2014
