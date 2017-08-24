New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leeds United snap up young Dutch striker Jay-Roy Grot

A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
© Getty Images
Dutch striker Jay-Roy Grot completes his switch from NEC to Leeds United for a fee believed to be around £1.5m.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 12:22 UK

Championship side Leeds United have confirmed the arrival of Dutch striker Jay-Roy Grot from NEC for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old, who featured 24 times in all competitions for NEC last season, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road.

Leeds are understood to have splashed out around £1.5m to land the youngster, making him their 13th signing of a busy summer to date under new boss Thomas Christiansen.

Grot, handed the number 11 shirt, is pleased to have finalised a switch to West Yorkshire and is now looking forward to beginning a new chapter in his career.

"I am very happy, this is such a big club and this is a big step in my career, I am delighted to signed for Leeds United," he told his new side's official website. "It has been my dream to play in England and so to do that at a club like Leeds is really exciting."

Christiansen could hand Grot his debut in Saturday's league meeting with Nottingham Forest at City ground, as the Whites go in search of a third successive away win to begin the new campaign.

Mark Warburton the Brentford manager looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2015
Read Next:
Liam Bridcutt completes Forest move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jay-Roy Grot, Thomas Christiansen, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
Thomas Christiansen: 'I had some strong words for Leeds United players'
 A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
Leeds United snap up young Dutch striker Jay-Roy Grot
 Israels forward Tomer Hemed takes part in a training session at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa, on March 27, 2015
Report: Tomer Hemed on radar of Reading, Derby County and Leeds United
Liam Bridcutt completes Forest moveWagner: 'Wells is available for transfer'Leeds 'make £6m Rudy Gestede offer'Radrizzani: 'Leeds forced into Wood sale'Burnley sign Wood for club-record fee
Leeds, Celtic in hunt for Akpom?Wood in Manchester for Burnley medical?Leeds accept Burnley bid for Chris WoodWood offered new deal by Leeds United?Burnley to increase Wood offer to £20m?
> Leeds United Homepage
More NEC News
A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
Leeds United snap up young Dutch striker Jay-Roy Grot
 New generic football image
Result: Cambuur win first home game of the season
 Sports Mole logo
Result: Anthony Limbombe strike seals NEC fightback against PEC Zwolle
Result: Vitesse overcome NEC in tight encounterResult: Santos penalty helps NEC beat UtrechtResult: NEC's Santos's brace sinks De GraafschapResult: NEC seal emphatic win at AZResult: All square between NEC, Groningen
Result: FC Twente secure narrow win over NECResult: Santos nets brace as NEC score fourResult: PSV overcome NEC in EredivisieResult: Santos brace steers NEC to victoryResult: Roda JC, NEC in goalless draw
> NEC Homepage



Tables
 