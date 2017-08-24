New Transfer Talk header

Maya Yoshida signs new Southampton deal

Adam Lallana and Maya Yoshida in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Japanese defender Maya Yoshida pens a new three-year contract with Southampton.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 15:58 UK

Japanese defender Maya Yoshida has signed a new three-year contract with Southampton.

The 28-year-old joined Southampton from Dutch club VVV-Venlo in the summer of 2012, and has made 138 appearances for the Saints in all competitions since debuting during the 2012-13 campaign.

Yoshida's fresh deal will see the centre-back contracted to Southampton until the summer of 2020.

"There was no reason to leave the club. I have been here for five years. In that time, I have had difficult moments, good moments – everything. I feel like it's my home and I'm very happy to continue my journey with Southampton. It's a new chapter for my career," Yoshida told Southampton's official website.

Southampton will look to continue their unbeaten start to the 2017-18 Premier League campaign when they travel to Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

Paulo Gazzaniga in action for Southampton on April 12, 2014
