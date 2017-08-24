New Transfer Talk header

Oliver Burke 'heading for West Bromwich Albion medical'

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
RB Leipzig winger Oliver Burke is en route to West Bromwich Albion to undergo a medical with the Baggies, according to a report.
RB Leipzig winger Oliver Burke is reportedly en route to West Bromwich Albion to undergo a medical with the Baggies.

Burke joined Leipzig in a £13m deal from Nottingham Forest last summer, but the Scotland international only started five Bundesliga matches during the 2016-17 campaign.

Last week, Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer revealed that he was interested in signing the 20-year-old, but according to Sky Sports News, West Brom have won the race for the versatile attacker.

The report claims that West Brom are hoping to sign Burke on an initial loan deal, which could include the option to make the move permanent at the end of this season.

Burke, who has five Scotland caps to his name, is believed to have rejected a number of Premier League clubs before joining Leipzig in last summer's transfer window.

