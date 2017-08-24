New Transfer Talk header

Hull City sign Jon Toral from Arsenal

Championship side Hull City sign Spanish midfielder Jon Toral from Arsenal on a three-year contract.
Hull City have signed Spanish midfielder Jon Toral from Arsenal on a three-year contract.

The 22-year-old, who represented Barcelona between 2003 and 2011, failed to make a single first-team appearance during his time at Arsenal.

The attacking midfielder has previously played in the Championship during loan spells at Brentford and Birmingham City, however, and he has become Hull's ninth signing of this summer's transfer window.

"This is a massive move for me, the biggest so far in my career, and I can't wait to get started," Toral told Hull's official website.

"I'm really happy to be here. I have experienced playing in the Championship before and it is a league that I enjoyed playing in. I want to use that experience now and to help this team achieve its aims."

Total could make his Hull debut in Friday's Championship clash with Bolton Wanderers.

