Stevan Jovetic 'snubs chance to join Brighton & Hove Albion'

Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion are the latest Premier League club to have been snubbed by Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 12:41 UK

Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic has reportedly declined the chance to return to the Premier League with new boys Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 27-year-old, who spent two seasons playing for Manchester City in the English top flight, is understood to be surplus to requirements at San Siro.

Jovetic has already rejected the advances of Newcastle United and, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Montenegro international has done likewise when approached by Brighton.

It is suggested that Albion boss Chris Hughton tabled a £15m offer which was accepted by Inter, who are keen to offload before next week's transfer deadline.

Jovetic failed to register in his five Serie A appearances last season before being sent on loan to Sevilla, where he netted six times in 12 starts.

